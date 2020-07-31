Seth Rollins Opens Up About His Messiah Character, Talks Highly-Regarded Title Match Against Drew McIntyre

WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke to TalkSport to discuss all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
On developing the Messiah character:
If you look at when this whole thing started – really after Hell in a Cell but in earnest Survivor Series last year – until now, it’s obviously been a work in progress. Trying to figure out who I was at the end of last year and then kind of sinking deeper into the character and the personality and what my goal is and why I’m doing this. It’s been an interesting process going from where I was to where I’m at now, but certainly it’s been enjoyable and for me, the artistic side of wrestling is something that has always been super fulfilling to me. A lot of people think it’s just the matches and stuff like that, but it’s not. It’s the storytelling and the characters and at the end of the day, that’s the most important thing about what we do. Establishing characters that people care about. I think one way or another, whether you’re on my side or against me, there is strong feelings about the Monday Night Messiah so yeah, it’s definitely something that I’m very proud of and look forward to cultivating as we move forward into this strange year that is 2020.
On his Money In The Bank title match against Drew McIntyre:
The Drew match was interesting. It was really a turning point – well, another one – for where I’m at right now. Obviously, it’s the catalyst that led us to the last few months and the story with Rey Mysterio. I was real proud of the match itself, mostly because it’s really hard to get a big match feel for a title fight with no people there. We were on a card – it was Money in the Bank – so they had the big cinematic match and we were coming off WrestleMania so there was a lot of expectation going into Money in the Bank. I was in a similar position the year before with AJ Styles coming into that match after I had beaten Brock Lesnar for the title. So that first title defence you want to be huge. You’re putting your stamp on what kind of champion you’re going to be moving forward. Drew beat the hell out of me [laughs] I tried to give it back to him the best I could, but he was obviously the better man on that night. At the end of the day, I feel like we put together a match that really pushed Drew forward. He’s one of the top faces on Monday Night RAW and he’s been a pretty good champion if I do say so myself. So if I helped him out in anyway along that path then I’m doing my job as the leader of the greater good.
On his segment with Dominiki from this past week’s Raw:
It was very unfortunate. I certainly wasn’t expecting that and I wasn’t interested in getting beat with a kendo stick, but Dominik decided to make the first move, we got caught a little off-guard by Aleister Black and it allowed Dominik to grab a kendo stick and I’ll be the first to say he swang for the fences. Hopefully he did the damage he needed to do. He definitely put us in a bad spot and now we have no choice but to move forward with Dominik as our main focus. So as sad as that is for me to say, that’s where we are at right now.
