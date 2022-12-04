At Saturday’s WWE house show in Rochester, New York, Seth Rollins paid tribute to Brodie Lee as the city is the hometown of the late wrestler.

Following his match, Rollins cut a promo paying tribute to Lee in his hometown:

“He passed away a couple of years ago around this time and this is the first time I’ve been here with a microphone in my hand in this city to tell him how much I miss him and how much I love him,” Rollins said. “I just wanted to say tonight was for him, every time we are in Rochester, in my heart, that means we’re here for him. It’s Saturday, and you know what that means, so do your damn thing and sing my song.”

Lee wrestled in AEW and also in WWE under the name Luke Harper. He passed away on December 26, 2020 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) gives a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, NY. ❤️#WWERochester pic.twitter.com/5BEwryZXZI — Ella Jay (@itsellajay) December 4, 2022

Quotes via F4Wonline.com