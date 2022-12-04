WWE superstar Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Mr. Brodie Lee during WWE’s house show last night in Rochester New York, which was Lee’s hometown. The former U.S. champion got emotional talking about the former Wyatt Family member, as it has been the first time he’s had a microphone in Rochester since his tragic passing back in 2020. See the full video below.

Seth Rollins payed tribute to Brodie Lee at tonight’s WWE live event in Lee’s hometown of Rochester New York ❤️ (📸: @itsellajay) pic.twitter.com/m98352Hut5 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) December 4, 2022

Sasha Banks announced on Twitter that she has just wrapped filming on her first feature film. The Boss did not disclose what the project was, but seems quite excited about its upcoming release.