Seth Rollins is preparing for another chapter in his long-running rivalry with Roman Reigns, and the former World Heavyweight Champion recently pointed out just how rarely the two have actually met in singles competition.

Rollins is set to challenge Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam, marking another marquee encounter between two of WWE’s biggest stars.

Speaking with Brad Williams on The Rich Eisen Show (see video below), Rollins noted that despite both men being featured at the top of WWE for well over a decade, they’ve only competed against each other in a handful of one-on-one matches.

“One on one, Roman and I have only had, I want to say this will be our third singles pay-per-view match ever,” Rollins said. “We had one in 2022 at the Royal Rumble, which I won. Then we had one in 2016 at Money in the Bank, which I also won.”

Rollins went on to say he finds that statistic surprising given how closely their careers have been linked since their days together in The Shield.

“But for two guys who’ve been as prominently featured as we are in WWE for the last 14 years, to only have three is pretty wild, I would say.”

The upcoming SummerSlam showdown will see Reigns defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Rollins in what will be another high-profile installment in one of WWE’s most storied rivalries.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.