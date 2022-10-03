At a WWE live event that took place in Bismarck, North Dakota over the weekend, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and The Miz gave their best The Shield impersonations.

The trio used the Shield’s famous hand pose during the main event, Street Fight against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens, drawing loud boos from fans at Bismarck Event Center.

Following the pose, they set Lashley up for a Shield Triple Powerbomb with Rollins mocking the booing crowd by yelling in the Roman Reigns scream. Ziggler delivered a superkick to Lashley as Rollins was about to lift Lashley. Lashley’s pinning of Theory gave the babyfaces the victory.

The Rollins vs. Matt Riddle Fight Pit at Extreme Rules will be officiated by UFC legend Daniel Cormier.