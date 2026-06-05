Dominik Mysterio’s rise from rookie babyface to one of WWE’s most hated stars has impressed many people in the wrestling industry. Count Seth Rollins among them.

During a recent appearance on Prince Street Pizza’s Pizza Talks, Rollins reflected on Mysterio’s growth and revealed that he played a role in Dominik’s WWE debut.

“What’s not to love about Dirty Dom? I love the kid.”

Rollins noted that he was Dominik’s first WWE opponent at SummerSlam 2020. At the time, Mysterio was being presented as Rey Mysterio’s son trying to make his way in the business.

“Did you know I gave Dom his first match in WWE?”

A lot has changed since then. Dominik has become one of WWE’s most effective villains and a key member of The Judgment Day.

“To see what he’s become now and the most detestable, disgusting, irredeemable character on our television show, I love every second of it.”

Rollins said Mysterio has fully embraced his current role and developed into a performer fans genuinely love to hate.

“He’s really come into his own.”

Dominik remains one of WWE’s most polarizing stars, and Rollins clearly believes his evolution has been a major success story.