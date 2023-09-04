Following his win over AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions, Seth Rollins has been a workhorse for WWE.

It’s the top prize on Raw as the original plan was for the WWE and Universal Titles to be separated. However, plans changed, leading to the creation of a new title.

Since winning the title in May, he’s defended it against the likes of The Miz, Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rollins has been the World’s Heavyweight champion for 100 days, surpassing the milestone today.