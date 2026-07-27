Seth Rollins believes his long-running rivalry with Roman Reigns has earned its place in the main event of WWE SummerSlam.

As noted, WWE has officially announced the lineups for the two-night SummerSlam Premium Live Event on August 1 and 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Night Two will be headlined by Roman Reigns defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Rollins.

Speaking on Busted Open, Rollins reflected on the significance of closing out the weekend and why he feels the match deserves the spotlight.

“Yeah, I mean it does. Obviously, that’s great company,” Rollins said about being excited that his and Roman Reigns’ match is the headliner for night two of WWE SummerSlam. “You look at some of the marquee matches on the show, particularly the Hell in a Cell with Brock (Lesnar) and Oba (Femi) and Cody (Rhodes) and (CM) Punk for the WWE Championship.”

Rollins said headlining over those marquee bouts speaks volumes, pointing to the impact he and Reigns have had on WWE over the past decade.

“If you’re going on last over those two matches, that says a lot but, the truth is, as far what’s defined WWE over the last decade, it’s been two guys, consistently. It’s been Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and so, it sort of makes sense if we’re gonna do this dance. It’s only the third time we’ve had a singles match on pay-per-view or Premium Live Event in either of our careers which is very seldom, so, I think it deserves this spot and I hope we can do it justice on Sunday night.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Rollins also discussed the return of former SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who will step back into the ring to face GUNTHER at SummerSlam. Rollins admitted the bout is one of the matches he is most interested in watching because of the uncertainty surrounding Aldis’ first WWE match.

“You know, I think anytime anybody’s coming off of a long hiatus, and has never really laced up the boots inside a WWE ring, there’s a ton of intrigue, and so actually, the GUNTHER vs. Aldis match is one that kind of has my attention,” Rollins said. “The other ones, you kinda know what you’re gonna get. I don’t mean that in a bad way. You know that Hell in a Cell’s probably gonna be a war, you know what you’re gonna get with (CM) Punk and Cody (Rhodes). You’ve seen them at their peak. I think there’s the mystery of what does Nick Aldis have in the tank… Now we see Aldis in the shirt every week on Friday. He looks fantastic, he looks full, the chest, he looks great, and he’s not even 40 years old. He’s still younger than I am actually which shocked me. I didn’t know that. Let’s see what he’s got. It’s really his WWE debut and it’s on a massive stage so, I’m really looking forward to seeing that…”

WWE SummerSlam 2026 goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for complete WWE SummerSlam Results.