As noted, WWE announced Seth Rollins vs. Omos for the upcoming Backlash event and the match left a lot of confusion as there’s no backstory between the two.

Rollins took to Twitter with his first public reaction to the match announcement, and he seems to agree with many fans.

Rollins responded to WWE’s official Backlash tweet with a GIF of actor Jim Carrey as Ace Ventura. The GIF includes The Pet Detective’s signature line, “ALLLLLLLL RIGHTY THEN.”

WWE still has two weeks of RAW episodes to build to the Omos vs. Rollins match, so it will be interesting to see the direction they go.

This will be the first-ever singles match between The Architect and The Nigerian Giant, and their first real interaction. Omos has not been seen since his win over Elias on the April 3 RAW After WrestleMania, which came just one day after his loss to Brock Lesnar in the opener to Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. Rollins, who defeated Logan Paul on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, has wrestled just one match since then, and that was a win over The Miz on this week’s RAW.

You can click here for the current Backlash card. Below is the full tweet from Rollins:

