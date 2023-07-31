Sunday’s WWE house show from Coral Gables, Florida, at the Watsco Center featured an interesting moment with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and a fan.

Rollins retained his title over Finn Balor, a preview of what fans can expect to see when they clash at SummerSlam in the main event this Saturday. Check out the full results here.

Post-match, Rollins grabbed the microphone to cut a promo about how there were some fans in the front row calling him a fake champion as Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rollins noted that being a fighting champion has taken a toll on him.

Rollins said, “I am here in your city sweating buckets, bleeding my own blood. I am far from a fake ass champion. I am a fighting champion because you and I deserve a champion that’s gonna sweat and bleed his own blood….”

