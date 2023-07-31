WWE superstar and current world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with CBS Sports about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his time in NXT, where he was the inaugural NXT Champion. Rollins recalls the game-show version of NXT getting revamped, even after certain portions of the show were already filmed.

No, all we did was film the pre-tape stuff, like we filmed the packages, we went to Full Sail University, and they had the cameras set up and went around you, and you got all wet and shiny, did the poses and then talked about who we were and where we came from and all that. So all that pre-production type stuff, we did all that, and then they never did the season. I think we were supposed to be season four or five? Hard to remember. Because they did the all-female season, and they did maybe one after that, and weren’t on that. Maybe it was five. But yeah, never came to fruition. For the better, I would say. At the time, very disappointing. Obviously, we were all looking to get our feet wet in WWE. We thought NXT was gonna be the ticket, that pathway in NXT anyway, and thankfully for all of us, that didn’t happen because here we are. Now I’m sitting and talking to you [as] World Heavyweight Champion, may not be the case had it been that way, so I would say my introduction was a little bit better than that.

He later adds that if he were to get paired with a top WWE star at that time, it probably would have been with CM Punk.

Oh man, that would have been like 2011, 2012. At that point in my career, gosh, I would have been very closely aligned with CM Punk at the time. He would have probably been the guy if he was going to be involved with NXT that they would have paired with me based on our personality types and our upbringing.

In a separate interview, Rollins spoke about going viral for wearing the big red boots on a February episode of Raw. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)