Seth Rollins is looking back on an unforgettable in-ring mishap involving Jamie Noble.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Football (see video below), Rollins reflected on his time with J&J Security, the duo of Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury who served as his on-screen bodyguards during his run with The Authority in 2014 and 2015. While recalling a handicap match against the pair, Rollins shared a story about Noble getting a little too fired up after returning to in-ring action.

“I’m a bad guy with The Authority and I just won the world title. I have these security guards, J&J. Jamie and Joey. They’re little guys, they’re not real security guards. They’re both ex-wrestlers, both fantastic. I’m in the ring, handicapped with these guys. I’m beating up Joey and he tags in Jamie. I’m wrestling these guys even though they’re my bodyguards. Jamie hadn’t wrestled on television in years. He’d been a backstage producer. He comes in to get his on me finally, he’s so excited. He’s knocking me down all over the place. He shoots me off the rope and does this normal move, it’s called a Kitchen Sink in our world. It’s just a low knee to the gut. It’s so easy and every time you learn it, it’s with the left knee. Always with the left. For some reason, Jamie in his excitement — I don’t know if he never learned the right way, but he did it with his right knee.”

According to Rollins, the timing and positioning led to an accidental head-on collision that left him with no memory of what happened immediately afterward.

“I lost it. I don’t even remember what happened after that. Boom, just head first. I’m diving to go over and he’s a little bit shorter than me, so we went face-to-face.”

Despite being briefly dazed, Rollins said he was able to recover quickly enough to finish the match before reassuring everyone backstage that he was okay.

“I’m laying on the ground, I’m just down. I’m supposed to get up. A second later, I’m like, ‘Oh crap, I’m coming.’ I’m flying with the next thing and we move on and get it through it. I remember getting to the back and everyone’s like, ‘Are you okay?’ I’m fine, I’m fine.”

Seth Rollins challenges Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.