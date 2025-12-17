Seth Rollins has opened up about one of the most talked-about matches of the modern WWE era.

His Hell in a Cell match showdown with Cody Rhodes at the WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 premium live event.

The bout is remembered less for the stipulation and more for what Cody revealed moments before the match began. After removing his jacket, Rhodes exposed severe bruising across his chest and shoulder, confirming he was competing with a torn pectoral muscle.

Despite the injury, Cody went on to defeat Rollins inside the Cell, delivering one of the most dramatic performances of his career.

Appearing on Games with Names with Julian Edelman, Rollins was asked whether there was ever a thought that he should have won the match, given Rhodes’ condition and looming absence.

“In my head, I was hoping to get it back story-wise,” he said. “I don’t know what the planned outcome of the match was before he hurt his pec. We hadn’t gotten that far. Usually, I just wait until the day of to understand what that’s going to be, and we take it from there. When he hurt his pec, at least to me, it felt obvious that he should win that match. That’s the best story. Even though he was going to be gone for nine months.”

Rollins explained that, traditionally, WWE might lean toward giving the win to the wrestler who will remain active, but in this case, the story dictated otherwise.

“‘Do we give Seth the win because Cody is going to be gone?’ That’s oftentimes how it works,” Rollins continued. “It just made sense from a story perspective. I was a heel, it wasn’t going to hurt me to lose at that point,” said Rollins.

While Rhodes scored the decisive victory at Hell in a Cell, Rollins ultimately got the last laugh on WWE Raw the following night, attacking Cody and writing him off television as he underwent surgery.

Rhodes would miss the remainder of the year before returning at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Seth Rollins is currently on the sidelines with an injury he suffered during his WWE Crown Jewel: Perth match against Cody Rhodes in Australia.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update On Who Is To Blame For Botch Leading To Title Change During 12/16 NXT On CW Show