Seth Rollins looked back at wrestling John Cena at the 2015 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event in a recent interview.

The match had both the WWE and Intercontinental Titles on the line. Rollins had this to say during an interview with Inside The Ropes:

“That SummerSlam was really surreal for me. I don’t know that I thought the crowd was going to be as invested in me at that point as they were. I think the gear obviously was very striking and added to kind of the excitement level of when I walked out that way, no-one had really seen me in anything but black up until that point. And so it really kind of popped pretty well.”

The match itself, you know, the athleticism and the physicality sort of speaks for itself. And then at the added element of Jon Stewart at all, it all felt very surreal and as if it happened in a dream or as if I was watching it happen to somebody else. Even the idea of being a double champion I almost didn’t think was possible. It wasn’t anything that I even considered yet.

I remember I was just a few months removed from winning my first championship in a pretty epic fashion at WrestleMania. So, I mean, I was still riding that wave. So busy, so much going on in my life, I didn’t really have time to to kind of sit back and enjoy what was happening. Now, in retrospect, obviously, I can look back at it. But what what a whirlwind that was, man.”