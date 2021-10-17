Seth Rollins is slated to take on Edge in a Hell in a Cell match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena.

During an interview on Talking Smack, Rollins mentioned how two of the three men he beat inside Hell in a Cell are no longer in WWE, which are Jon Moxley and Bray Wyatt.

“I’m going to reiterate what everybody knows: Edge is afraid of me,” Rollins began. “He thinks he has it covered, but look, he doesn’t have it covered. In fact, I’ve actually spent more time inside the cell than Edge has, and I’m capable of being more dangerous inside the cell than he is. “Look, if you don’t believe me, you can just ask the guys that I’ve been in the cell with. Oh, that’s right, two out of the three of them aren’t here anymore [he lets out a cackling laugh].”

H/T to Wrestling Inc