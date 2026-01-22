More than five years later, the Hell in a Cell encounter between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt remains one of the most polarizing matches of the modern WWE era. The bout, contested in 2019 while Wyatt was portraying The Fiend, became inseparable from its controversial red lighting and the fan backlash that followed. For Rollins, however, the lasting frustration has less to do with the match itself and more with how the story around it solidified.

Speaking on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox while discussing Netflix’s Unreal, Rollins admitted that the Hell in a Cell weekend is one moment he wishes had been documented in full. “I wish they were there for that whole weekend so they could really see what went down,” Rollins said, suggesting that the public perception never captured the internal reality. “There’s such a terrible connotation from an outside standpoint, and I just think no one really knows what happened there.”

Rollins acknowledged that explaining the situation after the fact has always felt impossible. “I can’t describe it in a way that makes sense enough for people to have a different feeling about it,” he continued. From his perspective, only a complete, unfiltered look at the lead-up and aftermath could have changed how it was received. “If you could have seen it from start to finish… I think people would have a different, maybe not appreciation, but a little more empathy.”

That frustration, Rollins explained, stems from how quickly a single narrative can take over once it gains traction. “There’s this narrative that gets out sometimes, and then that story sticks,” he said. Pushing back against it, he noted, is often futile. “It’s hard to say, you know, that’s not the truth or that’s not the real story, because there’s no amount of anything you can do to change that narrative. It just is what it is, and that can eat you up sometimes.” According to Rollins, the weight of that reaction lingered well beyond the pay-per-view—and it affected Wyatt deeply.

From a creative standpoint, the disappointment was heightened because the match was something both performers had wanted. Rollins confirmed that he and Wyatt were excited to work together going into the program and believed there was more potential in the pairing than what ultimately made it to the screen. The sense that circumstances, and presentation choices, undercut that opportunity remains a lingering regret.

That framing adds context to how WWE storytelling can be judged by singular moments rather than process. When creative decisions miss the mark, the fallout often extends beyond fan discourse, shaping how talent and entire eras are remembered, regardless of intent or effort behind the scenes.

Looking ahead, Rollins’ reflections underscore the value of transparency and documentation in an industry built on perception. As more behind-the-scenes projects emerge, similar moments may eventually be viewed with greater nuance, even if the dominant narrative never fully disappears.