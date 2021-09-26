WWE superstar and former grand-slam champion Seth Rollins was the latest guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably his infamous 2019 Hell in a Cell title matchup with the Fiend. Hear Rollins’ full thoughts on the subject below.

Says his vision for the match was much different than what ended up happening:

“My vision for what that was going to be was a lot different than what we had to go out there and do. We went out there, and did what we were told to do, to the best of our ability.”

Says he was ready to strangle Vince McMahon after the bout ended:

“I put a positive spin on it now that I can look back at it a year and a half later, but at the time — I came through that curtain and I was ready to strangle Vince McMahon. I’m not kidding you. I’m not kidding you, TJ Willson was there to hold me back. I stared right into Vince’s eyes — you know where he sits in that chair over there [in Gorilla] — I look at him, he looked at me, we didn’t say a single word to each other and he walked out.

How it took him a full day to calm down before he discussed with McMahon:

“I sat there with Paul Heyman — and also, he was Creative Director at the time of RAW — so I sat down there with him and we had a conversation. He was ‘Paul Heyman’ing’ me, if you will. Then, the next day I went into Vince’s office — much calmer — and I said, ‘Let’s talk about this. We need to figure out what we’re doing here, because that can’t happen again.’ It was civil, but it took me a night [to calm down], but I was ready to go. Man, if somebody wasn’t there making sure I was okay — my temper, I mean, the adrenaline. In my head, if you go back to that match, I’m convinced if it would have went our way, this wouldn’t be on that [worst matches] list.”

