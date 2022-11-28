Before they were part of one of WWE’s most recognized stables, The Shield, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns first met in the company’s developmental territory at the, Florida Championship Wrestling.
In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins admitted he admired the work ethic of Reigns during their time in FCW. However, he felt they weren’t on the same page until they delivered a stellar performance for WWE coach Terry Taylor.
“You had five or ten seconds to blow yourself sky high,” Rollins said about a specific training drill. Up until that point, no one had managed to perfect the grueling task until Rollins and Reigns were placed together. “We both looked at each other from across the ring, and there was this clarity and communication between the two.”
He continued, “There was a different level of respect between the two of us and a different understanding.”