WWE superstar and former Grand Slam champion Seth Rollins was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a wide range of industry-related topics, including his thoughts on his current on-screen persona, and how it all came together during his feud with Edge.

Rollins later adds that he wishes he could have tapped into this character a little more during his feud with Cesaro (now AEW’s Claudio) and that he regrets not pushing harder for certain directions in that storyline. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he really morphed into his current character incarnation during his feud with Edge:

“I was still trying to gather what the character was going to be coming out of my return from…I got punted in the face at Survivor Series, left the Messiah character behind, came back as this Visionary but wasn’t really certain what it was going to look like. Got into the story with Cesaro. I was still piecing it together. I had ideas of what I thought it could be, but it didn’t really take hold until the Edge story. The Edge story was so deep and I had all these different emotions to play off of.”

Says he has regrets for not pressing harder on his storylines with Cesaro:

“The Cesaro story had so many legs and different directions we could have taken it and one of my biggest regrets is I didn’t press hard enough to do that. I feel that’s an untapped story. If we ever cross paths again, there is such a great story we could get to. It went one way, it was fine and fun and produced a WrestleMania banger, but we had a lot more we could have done there. The Edge story sort of brought out the best. Edge and I are similar, on-screen and backstage, we have similar mindsets and because I was working with him, someone who is very trusted, I was allowed…my character had already planted seeds in the ground, I was allowed to be a little more off the rails. It just blossomed from there.”

