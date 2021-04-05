WWE superstar and former Grand Slam champion Seth Rollins was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character program to discuss a number of different topics, including his character arc in the company, how there are still shades of the Shield in him, and why he decided to return to social media. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his character arc:

“I’ve been the Seth Rollins character in some incarnation for the better part of nine years almost. And the arc of the character has been pretty wild, I assume there are still parts of me in every bit of the character from The Shield to whatever I’m doing now with the hair and the suits but I don’t know how much of it is entirely me, or an idea I have of myself, people’s perception of me. I just don’t know anymore. It just kinda goes and the motion is unstoppable at this point.”

How there have been times of figuring things out with his character:

“Sometimes they just give me a ball and don’t tell me which way to run and I’ve got to kinda figure out what that’s going to look like. That’s sorta what happened at the end of the ‘Burn It Down’ iteration of the character going to The Messiah version. I didn’t know how that was going to look, and you can see if you look at some parts of my career that it’s kinda like these little few month windows of trying to figure out what it is that I’m going to do and that was a big one, the most recent one. So obviously, it’s just about trying to cultivate this personality that’s different, but not too far from what people are familiar with. And that can be difficult sometimes too, because the best wrestling is when it’s real to life, close to life, and for me, you can’t go too far outside the box when it comes to my character. I’m not The Undertaker, I’m not Bray Wyatt. so it’s been an interesting ride, to say the least. When I look back on it all, it’ll be pretty cool.”

How there needs to be a touch of reality in his work:

“There’s got to be some element that people think is real, whether that’s we do that on social media or something else to try and tie it all in, because our real lives and characters are so tied together, it’s a wild time to be in the industry. But yeah, to answer the question. I definitely feel like there’s gotta be a little touch of reality in there to hook people.”

What made him come back to Twitter:

“I hate social media. [laughs] I really dislike it, and I had deleted the Twitter app from my phone for the better part of a few months because it was, to me, it created a real toxic environment in my own head. And as I was becoming a new father, I needed to not waste my time on that. It was actually my fiancee / wife who [said], ‘You should think about it. I know you hate it and you don’t like being on the apps, but you should think about it.’ I was like ‘ahhh….’ and I looked around and no one was really doing it, so I said to hell with it and I’ll give it a shot and see what happens. The response has been pretty good so far.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)