Could “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE be back in time for a performance on “The Grandest Stage of Them All”?

Seth Rollins is inching closer to a return from the shoulder injury that has kept him out since last October.

The former World Heavyweight Champion appeared on Friday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take (see video below), showing off improved movement in his shoulder and giving fans hope that a comeback could be on the horizon.

“No, I will not be able to do anything this weekend. But we’re getting close,” Rollins said. “I mean, look, I can move it around, it’s not in a sling anymore. It’s feeling good.”

Rollins continued, “It was in October, is when I got the surgery. So, you know, you look at the timeline, we’re getting close. We’re getting close. We’re not all the way there, but we’re getting close, guys.”

Rollins suffered the rotator cuff injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth 2025, forcing him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship he never lost in the ring. When asked about potential opponents upon his return, Rollins made it clear he wants to reclaim the title he was forced to give up.

WrestleMania season has long been the target for Rollins’ comeback, and while there’s optimism, whether he’ll make it back in time remains uncertain.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

