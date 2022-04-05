WWE superstar and former grand-slam champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with The Gorilla Position about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38, and how he felt about the American Nightmare calling him the perfect opponent for his WWE return. Highlights are below.

Says he feels bad losing another big match at Mania, but is happy he got to share the moment with Cody:

I’ve got a lot of mixed emotions about Saturday. It certainly was a moment that will live in time and history of this industry, but I lost, and losing at WrestleMania is not fun. I have been on the losing end of some very important matches at WrestleMania, I’ve been on winning said of some things as well, and losing sucks, no matter how you slice it. The moment will live forever though, that’s how I have to remember it, the moment will live forever. I always tell people, those big stadium events, the ring is like the eye of the hurricane. It’s very calm, maybe because it’s like my zen space. For whatever reason, it feels very calm to me and it was very surreal watching him come down the ramp knowing everything he’s been through the past six, seven years and everything he came back for. It was cool. It was cool to see the reaction and I was, in many ways, happy for him.

On Cody saying Seth was the perfect first opponent for his return:

To be able to be in the ring for his son’s return, and really Cody did it his way, he left when he was unhappy, he did all the things that everybody said they wanted to do and he came back a bigger star than he’s ever been and that’s not easy to do that, it takes a lot of hard work. He learned that ethic from his father. For him to comeback, say those nice things about me, it was all very good. Except the bionic elbow.

