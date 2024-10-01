“The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” is back.

After being written off of WWE television several weeks ago in the first of many Bronson Reed attacks, Seth Rollins finally re-appeared this week.

Following his appearance on the NFL Sunday Night Football game on NBC and Peacock last night, highlights of which were shown on the September 30 broadcast of WWE Raw, Rollins returned live as a surprise at the very end of the show.

In the closing moments of the Last Monster Standing match, Rollins ran out as both Reed and Braun Strowman were down after collapsing the ring. He hit Reed with a Stomp, which kept him down as Strowman returned to his feet before the count of ten, picking up the win thanks to the assist from Rollins.

That is how the 9/30 episode of WWE Raw went off the air from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

SETH IS BACK!!!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/DwBjDeypfg — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2024

Braun is the Last Monster Standing! What a match!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/67gzM5qUEO — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2024