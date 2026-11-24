“The Visionary” is back.

And CM Punk isn’t exactly thrilled about it.

During the November 23 episode of WWE Raw, Cody Rhodes revealed Seth Rollins as the fifth and final member of Team USA for this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 premium live event.

Rhodes appeared in the ring alongside Punk, LA Knight and Je’Von Evans for the announcement, with the group expressing confidence heading into their showdown against Team Mexico.

Punk, who was sporting patriotic face paint for the occasion, spoke about how much fun he has been having with the group, noting that it might be the most fun he’s had in his entire career.

He then encouraged Rhodes to reveal their final teammate, expressing confidence that “The American Nightmare” wouldn’t let him down.

The mood quickly changed when Rhodes announced the returning Seth Rollins as their fifth man, leaving Punk visibly stunned.

Team USA will now consist of Rhodes, Punk, Rollins, Knight and Evans, while Team Mexico features Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano, who was officially announced as the final member earlier in the evening.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place this Saturday, November 28, in Houston, TX. The updated list for Saturday’s show in Houston looks as follows:

* The Rock returns to WWE

* WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch

* The Bloodline vs. 946 – Men’s Wargames Match. 946 enters the match with the advantage

* The Baddies & Fatal Influence vs. Charlotte Flair & Bayley & Stephanie Vaquer & Tatum Paxley & Alexa Bliss – Women’s Wargames Match

* Team Mexico – Rey Mysterio & Penta & AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix & Dragon Lee & AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano vs.. Team USA – Cody Rhodes & CM Punk & LA Knight & Je’Von Evans & Seth Rollins

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.

BURN IT DOWN 🔥 Seth Rollins is the FINAL member of Team USA!

@WWERollins https://t.co/23TACTdPoh — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2026