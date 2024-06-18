Seth Rollins is back.

The Visionary has been out of action since night two of WrestleMania XL, where he lost the world championship to Drew McIntyre (who would get cashed in on moments later), then showed up in the main event to help Cody Rhodes ‘Finish The Story’ and dethrone Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

WHAT A WAY TO KICK OFF THE NIGHT!@WWERollins is BACK on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/EAo85drnYQ — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2024

Rollins would be interrupted by Damian Priest, who welcomed him back, but later challenged him to a world title match at Money In The Bank. Rollins would accept.

Money In The Bank 2024 takes place on July 6th from the Scotiabank Arena, in Canada. This is the first matchup made official for the show.