Becky Lynch’s recent absence from WWE television was apparently the result of a previously undisclosed injury.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show this week, Seth Rollins revealed that his wife had been recovering from a fractured vertebra, which prevented her from competing for several weeks.

“She’s coming off a recent injury,” Rollins revealed. “I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say. It wasn’t really made public.”

Rollins then shared additional details about the injury, explaining that Lynch had suffered a fracture in her back that required her to take time away from the ring.

“She broke her back,” he continued. “She didn’t break her back, her back was broken. She had a little fracture in one of her vertebrae.”

Although Lynch has since returned to action, Rollins admitted that he still has some concerns about her condition.

“She was out of action and couldn’t wrestle for six weeks. I’m still a little concerned about the back, but it seems like all is well.”

Lynch wrestled her first match in approximately four months on the October 5 episode of WWE Raw, facing Liv Morgan in a number one contender’s match for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

The bout ended in a disqualification following interference from reigning champion Stephanie Vaquer, setting the stage for a Triple Threat Match at WWE Money in the Bank.

Lynch, Morgan and Vaquer are scheduled to compete for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2026 this Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.