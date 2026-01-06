Seth Rollins is the poster boy for season two of the critically-acclaimed Netflix original documentary series, ‘WWE: Unreal.’

“The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE is set to be a central figure in the second season of WWE: Unreal, which premieres on January 20, 2026 via Netflix.

Not only is the WWE veteran prominently featured as the lone figure in the new promotional poster for WWE: Unreal Season 2 (see photo below), but he is also a focal point of the promotional trailer for the return of the docuseries (see video below).

Leading up to the WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event, Rollins went down with a knee injury, which he revealed at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” was a hoax, with WWE labeling it “The Ruse of the Century.”

This entire situation is expected to be one of the key storylines for the sophomore season of the WWE: Unreal docuseries.

During an interview this week on ESPN New York, Seth Rollins admitted he is “super uncomfortable” with being heavily featured in WWE: Unreal.

In fact, he flat out told WWE he “didn’t want anything to do with the second season.”

“I’m super uncomfortable with it,” Rollins admitted during his ESPN New York interview (see video below). “To the point where I resisted and didn’t want anything to do with the first season.”

Rollins elaborated, explaining how he specifically asked not to be part of it, only for WWE to personally ask him to be included.

“‘Keep me out of it. Don’t put me in it,'” Rollins recalled telling WWE. “I didn’t want anything to do with the second season, but they asked and asked and asked. I said, ‘There are some things that I want to protect and that I will protect. If you cross those lines, we’re going to have a problem, but there are things I’m okay with sharing. If you want to talk about my family and my story, the real person behind Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, we can get into all of that stuff.’”

He added, “It’s more because you don’t know who is mic’d all the time. WrestlePalooza, we have this mixed tag team match, and there are cameras all over the place. There are some things I don’t want filmed or want you to see. I just raise an eyebrow at the crew and they know when to put it away, press the button, turn the microphone off, and have my moment.”

WWE: Unreal season two premieres on Netflix on Thursday, January 20, 2026.

