Seth Rollins recently opened up about both his contractual future with WWE and the company’s long-running relationship with Saudi Arabia during an appearance on Mohr Stories with Jay Mohr.

During the conversation, Mohr asked Rollins directly about the status of his current WWE deal and how much time he has left on it.

“Three years,” Rollins said.

Mohr then wondered whether WWE talent negotiate additional pay for major premium live events. Rollins explained that his deal is structured as one overall contract with a set yearly salary, rather than bonuses tied to individual appearances.

Rollins also made it clear that he’s content where he is, noting that he’s happy in WWE before the discussion moved on.

Later in the show, Rollins addressed WWE’s ongoing partnership with Saudi Arabia, which began in March 2018 as a ten-year agreement. As part of that deal, WWE has hosted multiple events annually in the country, with the 2026 Royal Rumble set to be the next major show held there.

Mohr asked whether WWE receives the same level of criticism that comedians have faced for performing in Saudi Arabia.

“We’ve been going there for six years. We’ve been taking shit for six years,” Rollins said.

Mohr then referenced the phrase “blood money,” prompting a more detailed response from Rollins.

“We get paid by America, too. You think there is no blood money there? Come on. Get out of here,” Rollins stated. “We’ve gone there for six years. When we went in 2019, I was skeptical as well. ‘I don’t know about this.’”

Rollins went on to explain that his perspective changed after seeing how much the environment evolved over time.

“We go over there and the change in the culture and the people at our shows in six years has been incredible,” Rollins said. “When I tell you, we went there for the first time, there were no women on our show. No women backstage. Now, we go there and it’s just like a WWE show. There are a ton of women.”

