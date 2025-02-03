Akira Tozawa was attacked by Carmelo Hayes as he was making his way out toward the ring for the men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. This led to streamer IShowSpeed taking his place.

Taking to Twitter, Tozawa reacted to the moment. He wrote,

8 years since I came to WWE.

This was my first time making an entrance at the #ROYALRUMBLE Next year, I want to take even one step closer to the ring!! Thank you!!!! pic.twitter.com/iLOLjZ1ivg — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) February 2, 2025

Seth Rollins says he’d like to call Chicago Bears games when his in-ring career comes to an end.

While appearing on the “SI Media with Jimmy Traina” podcast, Rollins joked that he may be coming after Tom Brady’s job. He said,

“Family life rules. I have a great time when it’s just me and the girls. I love just chilling, hanging out, and taking the kid to all of her activities and dance classes and gymnastic classes. I also would love to kick Tom Brady out of the booth and take his spot [laughs]. He’s busy owning the Raiders and stuff.”

He continued, “When I’m done when championships, I’d love to come in there and do that. My dream is to sit in the booth and call Bears games. I would love to be on color for one of those games. Play-by-play, that might be over my pay grade, but I can do some color commentary. Put a microphone in front of me, I know what I’m talking about, I can get some stuff done. I might add a little flavor to it, too. Something a little different. Anyone listening, if you’re looking for a new color guy in the booth, Sundays I’m free.”

Dominik Mysterio took to Twitter to comment on his frog splash to John Cena during the men’s WWE Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. “Dirty Dom” simply tweeted,

“I see you.”

Triple H says he’s looking forward to the launch of WWE EVOLVE, saying it reminds him of how NXT began.

During the post-2025 WWE Royal Rumble press conference, the WWE CCO commented on the newly-announced show. He said,

“That will be a show that I’m excited about. In many ways for me, it seems like going back to the very beginning of NXT, where nobody knew who anybody was, and it was just a bunch of young kids trying to find their way to get in the business, and that’s what we’re going to go back to with that show.”

He continued, “EVOLVE will showcase a lot of the talent of our WWE ID program, and feature talent that are training in the Performance Center now where we have roughly 100, 120 talent training there at all times. Some are just getting started and this is a way for them to sort of cut their teeth and get that experience of live crowds, and doing live television, and doing television and really break in.”

Streamer IShowSpeed replaced Akira Tozawa in the men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night, and he sent a message to the WWE locker room in a “Digital Exclusive” with Cathy Kelley following the show.

On how he performed: “If I had more time. I don’t know why they keep doing this to me. If I had more time, I promise you, I could do way more than y’all think I would. Next Royal Rumble, I’m calling out everybody, Roman Reigns, Mark Henry, Rey, Mysterio, Dom [Mysterio]. It don’t matter who you are. I’m getting all y’all. Just wait till I start training out there. You know what I’m saying? It ain’t a joke out there. It’s not a joke.”

On what’s worse, a spear from Bron Breakker or an RKO from Randy Orton: “You just ask me, does it hurt or does it hurt? They hurt. It hurt. If that’s what the people want to hear, they both hurt. I can’t even walk. That’s pretty much it. I don’t know how complex can it get?”

On returning again to WWE: “Yeah, let’s hope y’all see me again.”