Seth Rollins misses a former WWE Superstar who has become an established top star in AEW over the past few years.

Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders in All Elite Wrestling, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE.

During an appearance on CBR In Studio, Rollins touched on this topic.

“You know who I miss? This is a weird one,” Rollins began. “I miss Claudio. Well, I haven’t seen Claudio in a long time. I feel like it’s been too long. I don’t know the time.”

Rollins mentioned how he and Castagnoli still keep in touch via text messages.

“I talk to him all the time, but I haven’t been in his presence,” he said. “So, I miss Claudio. Fellow coffee enthusiast. We keep in touch via the coffee texts with John, but it’s just not the same.”

Watch the complete Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch interview via the YouTube player embedded below.

