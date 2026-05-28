Seth Rollins is giving credit where credit is due for one of the most memorable moments of his WWE return.

As part of a new sit-down interview with ESPN (see video below), Rollins reflected on several standout moments from his WWE career, including his shocking return at SummerSlam 2025 when he cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The dramatic sequence saw Rollins emerge on crutches while selling a knee injury before confronting Punk. After teasing a retreat to the backstage area, Rollins suddenly stopped, stood upright, and tossed the crutches aside — instantly signaling that the injury was a ruse and that a cash-in was coming.

According to Rollins, however, the now-iconic crutch drop was not actually his idea.

“None of this was rehearsed,” Rollins said about the revelation that he was cashing in at SummerSlam 2025. “Talked about it, briefly. I can’t take all the credit for the crutch tossing.”

That moment hit big with fans.

Rollins went on to explain that longtime wrestler and current WWE producer Bobby Roode was the one who came up with the spot.

“I’ll take all the credit when it’s my idea,” Rollins continued. “The idea for the crutch drop was actually a Bobby Roode idea, who’s one of the incredible performers in our industry, or was, and now is a great producer backstage.”