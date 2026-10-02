Seth Rollins is expanding his presence outside of WWE with a separate broadcasting deal with ESPN.

Sports Business Journal published a feature on Rollins’ growing work in sports media, revealing that the WWE Superstar is under contract with ESPN for a set number of appearances across the network’s programming.

Rollins, a longtime and outspoken Chicago Bears fan, has appeared on programs including “Good Morning Football,” while also making WWE-related appearances on ESPN shows such as “First Take,” “Get Up” and “SportsCenter.”

The feature also shed some light on Rollins’ future with WWE.

Rollins revealed that he currently has three years remaining on his WWE contract, which would take him through approximately age 43. While he intends to continue wrestling for as long as he feels he can contribute, he acknowledged that there will eventually come a time when he has to consider what comes next.

“Right now, I’ve got three years left on my WWE contract — I’ll be 43 when that’s up,” Rollins said. “I want to be with WWE as long as I can continue to contribute and feel I’m helping the product, as opposed to taking up space that could be better utilized for younger talent.”

Rollins stressed that he does not view his growing sports media career as something that requires him to immediately walk away from the ring.

“When it comes to the sports media side of it, what I will not do is say I’m stopping wrestling and now I’m doing sports media,” Rollins said. “I want to continue at this game in WWE while also continuing to field offers [in sports media] and see where that goes.”

Looking further down the road, Rollins said his next WWE contract negotiations could coincide with discussions about potentially taking on a larger broadcasting role.

“Once we get closer to the next contract with WWE, it’ll be like, ‘OK, what does this look like? Is there any interest from an ESPN for a bigger role or something that’s more substantial, something that can provide for me after pro wrestling?’” Rollins continued. “Right now, I’m very happy where I’m at and that I get to do both.”

Rollins’ work with ESPN comes as the network maintains a significant relationship with WWE in the United States, including serving as the domestic broadcast home for WWE premium live events. WWE talent regularly appear across ESPN programming to promote upcoming events.

Rollins has also developed a relationship with another WWE broadcast partner in Netflix.

He is expected to be involved in Netflix’s coverage when his beloved Bears face the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day this December. Rollins has previously appeared as part of Netflix’s NFL coverage and was also involved with the broadcast team for the streaming service’s “Skyscraper Live” special earlier this year.

Seth Rollins’ most recent match on WWE programming came in his memorable showdown with Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2026 back in August, although he did work a recent non-televised WWE live event in September.