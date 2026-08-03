Seth Rollins believes his betrayal of The Shield made Roman Reigns’ eventual transformation into the Tribal Chief possible. Rollins reflected on the 2014 chair shot during a WWE interview with Jackie Redmond before their SummerSlam match.

Rollins acknowledged that he has regretted the decision at different points. Looking back at their individual careers, he now considers the breakup a necessary catalyst.

Ending The Shield allowed Reigns and Rollins to develop separate identities. Reigns evolved from the Big Dog into the Tribal Chief, while Rollins eventually became the Visionary.

I’ll take a little bit of credit.

Rollins argued that the resentment created by the betrayal continued shaping Reigns for years. Their unresolved history remained central to the build for SummerSlam, including their recent comments about how rarely they have wrestled one-on-one.

When asked whether that made him the architect of Reigns’ ascent, Rollins answered without hesitation.

Yes. The answer’s yes. I think 100%.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit WWE, with a h/t to 411Mania for the transcription.