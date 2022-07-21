WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke with Stephanie Chase from Digital Spy to discuss a wide range of topics, including why he doesn’t believe a Shield reunion would work now due to how big each man has become, adding that the only time it could make sense is a hall of fame induction. Highlights from the interview are below.

Doesn’t think a Shield reunion now would look the same due to how big each man has become in the sport:

“It wouldn’t look the way you want it to look. It wouldn’t be like the old days in The Shield, it would be a different animal. I think we’re all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point. We needed each other back then and now none of us need the other one. We’re at a point where we’re all standalone stars on a different level.”

How the next time they’ll all be together it will be when they’re being inducted into the HoF:

“So to have to kind of minimize that to fit into each other’s molds, I just don’t see it ever happening again. I think it would look a whole lot different than the next time you see us together. The next time you see us together it’s going to be when we’re inducted into the Hall of Fame. That’s going to be it.”