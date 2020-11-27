WWE superstar Seth Rollins provided an update on his fiancee Becky Lynch in a new interview with WWE AL AN. The Messiah also gives his thoughts on the ThunderDome, and opens up about his travel schedule being easier due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights are below.

Says Becky is doing very well:

She’s doing really well. Our due date is fast approaching. It’s crazy to think we’ll be parents soon. I’m sure she’s ready to get back to work just like we all are. But yeah, she’s been so incredible through the entire pregnancy.

How the WWE schedule has been easier since the pandemic started:

In our regular WWE schedule, we’re always traveling and never get to be home. And with my fiancé’s pregnancy, I’ve been able to spend a lot of time at home with her. I wouldn’t have been able to do this on our regular schedule. The timing of that worked out really well. It’s a nice break for me both physically and mentally.

Thoughts on the WWE ThunderDome:

The ThunderDome has been great. I was excited from the get-go even though some people were skeptical. For me, we had worn out welcome at the WWE Performance Center. That [arena] was just too small for the WWE. And that’s not a negative thing. It’s just that our shows are so big and we needed to be able to go out there in front of a live audience to some extent, have pyro, and it feels like a WWE Raw or PPV show. The PC were a great host to us and we’re thankful to them, but I’m so grateful to the Amway Center in Orlando to allow us to come in and create ThunderDome. It’s been a blast.

Check out Rollins’ full thoughts below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)