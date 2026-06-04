Seth Rollins and CM Punk have never hidden their dislike for one another, and the longtime WWE rivals remain far from seeing eye-to-eye. During a recent appearance on Prince Street Pizza’s Pizza Talks, Rollins was asked directly about his relationship with Punk and did not hold back when discussing the former world champion.

When asked whether he considers Punk to be a phony, Rollins gave a blunt response.

“I would say so.”

Rollins went on to explain that while many fans remain loyal supporters of Punk, his own perspective is shaped by years of personal experience with him inside the wrestling industry.

“If you know the guy like I do, right, you could see through it. I see through all of it, right? You see through all the fakeness.”

The WWE star acknowledged that Punk continues to be one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling and admitted he once looked up to him before entering the business himself.

“He’s been a relevant figure in our industry for over 20 years. He’s been around a long, long time. I mean, he was a guy that I looked up to when I was trying to get in the business and, you know, they say never meet your heroes, right? He’s a prime example of that.”

Despite giving Punk credit for his longevity and influence, Rollins made it clear that their personal issues remain unresolved.