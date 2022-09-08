WWE superstar and former Grand Slam champion Seth Rollins was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he felt about facing Cody Rhodes at this year’s WrestleMania 38, and what the American Nightmare’s return has meant for the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Cody becoming his WrestleMania opponent was a godsend:

“I knew like, I would say, for sure, I would say less than a month out from Wrestlemania. I was really left out of WrestleMania. He ended up being a godsend. It was finalized like I want to say like three weeks before Wrestlemania. Even as we were starting to build the story towards that, it was not quite sure. There were conversations being had and all this stuff that I wasn’t really privy to.”

How he really didn’t want to be left off the card considering the work he was doing:

“I was kind of trying to poke around and be like, ‘Hey, is this going to happen or do I need to start thinking of something else because I’m really not interested in getting left off WrestleMania, two nights, and I don’t want to be thrown into a match that means nothing. Both the titles were being held up in the one match. I’m like, ‘I gotta have something here.’ I had been doing so much good work. I was doing great work.”

When he finally got in touch with Cody:

“If I was sucking, then yeah, I get it, but I’m not. I’m 35 at that time in my prime. I’m like, ‘I don’t know what else you want from me.’ I was like, this is awful. I had some really strong conversations, I’ll put it that way, with Vince leading up to that, but once we got rolling and everything was set in stone, like I said, I think it was like three weeks, four weeks, somewhere in that time frame where I finally texted Cody.”

