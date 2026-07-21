Seth Rollins believes there’s still one major accomplishment missing from his WWE career.

Despite closing WrestleMania on three different occasions, Rollins said during the latest episode of WWE Unreal that he doesn’t consider any of those moments to be a true WrestleMania main event. His comments were filmed after he suffered the shoulder injury that derailed WWE’s plans in late 2025.

Rollins famously cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during the WrestleMania 31 main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship. He later headlined night one of WrestleMania 40 alongside Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock before closing night one again at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat Match against CM Punk and Reigns.

Even with those accomplishments, Rollins said he still has his sights set on headlining the second night of WrestleMania.

“In my opinion, I haven’t properly main evented WrestleMania,” Rollins said. “A couple of night ones and the cash-in, yada yada.”

Rollins went on to explain why a night two WrestleMania main event remains one of his biggest career goals.

“But for me, being on the marquee and headlining night two, having that is something I’ve always wanted,” he continued. “I do feel like [WrestleMania 42] was probably the year for it. To know that it’s probably out the window, it’s really difficult to wrap my head around.”

Seth Rollins is scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.