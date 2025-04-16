How about a Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk showdown inside the Octagon — for real?

“The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of WWE is down.

During a recent interview on the Ouitta Pocket with RGIII podcast, Rollins was asked about his interest in a potential MMA fight against “The Best in the World.”

“Sure. Yeah, I would,” Rollins responded without hesitating. “I mean, I’m not going to just bust into his locker room backstage and start lighten him up. But like, if Dana White wanted to book CM Punk vs Seth Rollins, you know, first, I guess, [non UFC fighter/fight] on one of his cards, I’d put on the gloves and give it a go.”

Rollins continued, “Might be the only one I do. But yeah, I would, you put me in there with like any of the other guys in my weight class…oh I’m out. Dana, you want to make some money? Book it, brother. Just give us a few months, you know, give me a few months. Give me like a training camp. But I feel like I could handle myself.”