WWE superstar Seth Rollins appeared on this week’s edition of The Bump to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he feels about Universal champion Roman Reigns’ current run since returning at SummerSlam. Rollins has nothing but praise for his former Shield brother, claiming that he’s always known that the Tribal Chief was an alpha.

Well, look, for anyone who’s known Roman Reigns for as long as I have, you’re going to know that this isn’t new. Roman had to struggle for a long time to kind of closet this side of him. He is an alpha and he sees himself in this light and in this way. I think he’s kind of just got a different lease on the situation and you’re seeing the true Roman Reigns right now. Obviously, physically, he took his time off seriously and he’s in the best shape that he’s ever been in and his in-ring performances have followed suit. I say kudos to Roman Reigns for finally taking the bull by the horns instead of riding the bull. To me, I’m all about it, I’m happy to see his success anywhere he goes and whatever he does.

You can check out the full episode of the Bump below. (H/T and transcribed by TalkSport)