WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is currently feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura, and the two will lock up later tonight at WWE Payback. Part of the build for the feud includes Nakamura “exposing” how Rollins has a bad back, and has been dealing with the injury.

Rollins recently stated on RAW that he has two fractures in his lumbar spine, which he has worked through for the past four years now. Rollins said the injury gets worse, and he’s not sure how much longer he can perform at his current level. Rollins is banged up, but his health is not believed to be as bad as it was made out to be on RAW. The Visionary recently spoke with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on WWE After The Bell, and was asked about the status of his back.

“My back sucks,” Rollins declared. “I’ve had these injuries for four or five years now. I have two stress fractures in the lowest vertebrae you can possibly have in my lower back and occasionally they flare up.”

Rollins continued and talked about how bad the pain can get.

“If they accrue too much damage, it can become extremely painful,” he continued. “It can be very difficult for me to get through matches and it can be very difficult for me to get up for the morning activities for days sometimes. So there is absolutely a danger in that.”

