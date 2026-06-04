Seth Rollins is not backing down from his longtime issues with Roman Reigns. During a recent appearance on Prince Street Pizza’s Pizza Talks, the former world champion discussed the current championship landscape in WWE and took aim at comments Reigns has made about the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins explained that watching WrestleMania unfold was particularly frustrating for him after being forced to relinquish the championship due to injury. He recalled seeing both CM Punk and Roman Reigns competing for what he still considers to be his title.

“So now Roman Reigns is walking around with my title, right? Talking about how he made the title relevant, which is uh… complete bulls***.”

Rollins did not stop there. He made it clear that he completely disagrees with Reigns’ assessment of the championship and believes the claim does not hold up under scrutiny.

“He knows it. I know it. Everybody else knows it.”

The rivalry between Rollins and Reigns dates back more than a decade, from their days together in The Shield through multiple world title programs. While both men have enjoyed Hall of Fame-caliber careers, Rollins suggested he has no interest in giving Reigns credit for elevating a championship that he feels was already established before Reigns became involved with it.

“He sounds like an idiot when he says it.”

Although Rollins is currently focused on settling unfinished business with Bron Breakker, his comments make it clear that any future collision with Reigns would come with plenty of personal history and unresolved issues attached to it.