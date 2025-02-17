– Seth “Freakin'” Rollins has already had some discussions about a potential career behind-the-scenes in WWE when his active in-ring career wraps up. During an appearance on Speaking to Bloomberg, the WWE Superstar spoke about

“It’s still a ways off, obviously, I mean, I’m closer [to] the end of my career than the beginning, but, you know, the end ain’t here yet,” Rollins said. “So, I’m kind of in my prime right now. I’m 38 years old. My mental and physical kind of, like, locked in right now where my physical hasn’t declined too much, and my mental side is really on the rise, as I’m starting to see the industry from a different angle. So that part I’m really focused on. I think we’re in the early stages of conversations about what it might look like for me in the future in an executive or in a creative role, or whatever that may be. But again, that’s in its infancy. That’s like, ‘Hey, maybe, what would you think down the road?’ So right now, I’m focused on what I’m doing in the ring and helping out there as best I can.”

– The Undertaker spoke with SHAK Wrestling for an interview, during which the WWE Hall of Fame legend named CM Punk, Paul Heyman and Randy Orton as three other WWE performers deserving of a farewell tour style retirement on the same level as John Cena.

“I would say [CM] Punk would probably be one of those,” he said. “I don’t know how long [Paul] Heyman plans on hanging around, but, I mean, he has done enough for enough talent that I think he should be in there. I mean, I don’t know who else is out there that may be retiring anytime soon. If Randy [Orton] wraps it up, Randy definitely deserves that. I mean, he’s had a pretty storied career, and I’d like to see guys like that — you definitely want to see them get their get their flowers and say their goodbyes.”