WWE superstar Seth Rollins spoke about his infamous 2019 feud with The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, where the Visionary opened up about how difficult it was to work with the Wyatt character, but hopes he gets another crack at it again somewhere down the line. Highlights from the interview are below.

How difficult it was to work with the Bray Wyatt character and how it ended the Beast Slayer character that he had just gotten over with the fans:

“I mean, look, the Bray Wyatt character is just difficult. If you look at anybody that worked the Bray Wyatt character for an extended period of time They didn’t, they didn’t come out of it better than they went in. It was very difficult to have a story with him where — aside from Randy [Orton], who obviously killed him, it was difficult for anyone. I think maybe Daniel Bryan Bryan might have escaped a little unscathed. But I mean, everyone else pretty much met a dire end for their character. I mean, that was the end for the Seth Rollins character as you knew it, ‘The Beast Slayer’ character. It was tough figuring out how to tell a good wrestling story with that character.”

Says he was never good at the supernatural stuff in wrestling, citing their infamous Hell in a Cell encounter as a prime example:

“I just wasn’t good at it. That was one thing I was not I was not good at the phenomenology stuff. I wasn’t able to interweave that with reality enough to make what I felt was a captivating story. At the end of the day, it probably would have been better if he just mauled me in that cell, put the claw on me, and call it a day, you know? I could have moved on to something else and he could have had his run as champion. But, that wasn’t the case and we played the hand we were dealt, and that was not our call. I know, he would tell you the same thing. That was — that did not go the way we wanted it to. We tried, and we tried, and we tried, and the boss at the time would not budge. So we ended up — like I said before, it’s just not our sandbox. We are actors on a stage sometimes and we read the lines. So that was one of those nights where we didn’t have the liberty to ad lib. We didn’t have the liberty to take things into our own hands.”

Would love another opportunity to work with Wyatt:

“I would love to have another crack at working with Windham Rotunda. He’s an incredible talent. [He has] a mind for the industry, stories, and for characters that is very unique. There are not a lot of people in our business, past, present, or future that think about things on the level that he does. I would love to have another crack at working with him. Because I think we could do something extremely special. Whether that’s with ‘The Fiend’ character or not, who knows? He’s a master at reinventing himself. So if he does — if our paths cross, and he does find his way back here, I would definitely love to have another go-around. I think we definitely — there’s certainly magic to be made there. In what capacity? I don’t know.”

