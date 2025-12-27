Reinvention has become a defining trait of Seth Rollins’ WWE career, and his most polarizing persona yet, the flamboyant “Visionary,” was shaped by a deliberate decision to swim against the current.

During an appearance on the Games With Names, Rollins explained that the foundation of his modern character was built during a creatively stagnant period for the industry. Coming out of the COVID-era shows, he felt WWE programming had become restrained and monochromatic, with much of the roster leaning into grounded, serious presentations modeled after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Rather than follow that formula, Rollins chose to revive something he felt wrestling was missing: spectacle.

To do that, he turned to one of wrestling’s most iconic personalities: Randy Savage. Rollins openly credited Savage as the primary influence behind the exaggerated fashion, heightened emotions, and theatrical delivery that define The Visionary. What resonated most with him wasn’t just Savage’s intensity, but his ability to be wildly expressive while still commanding credibility.

Rollins noted that Savage proved you could be colorful, unpredictable, and larger-than-life without becoming a parody. That balance became the blueprint. While he also cited inspirations such as Ric Flair, Mr. Perfect, Rick Rude, and Rick Martel, Rollins emphasized that Savage’s DNA runs deepest through the character.

The result was a sharp creative pivot—one designed to inject energy back into WWE television by embracing excess rather than avoiding it. Whether loved or criticized, Rollins’ Visionary persona was never meant to blend in. Like Savage before him, it was built to demand attention.