During his interview on Broken Skull Sessions WWE superstar and former grand-slam champion Seth Rollins spoke about his early days in developmental, and how he used to butt heads with trainer Terry Taylor. The King of Drip also revealed that top WWE executive Triple H told him that he didn’t initially see any potential in him. Highlights are below.

Says Triple H told him he didn’t see anything special in him and his issues with trainer Terry Taylor:

“Terry is very old school in the sense that he thinks a certain way works, and part of that ideology is sort of shunning what is up and coming instead of embracing it. And I was always like, ‘Hey, the business is changing. You’ve gotta go with it. If you go against it, it’s not gonna help.’ I would just challenge him in little ways every day to the point where I was insubordinate, and Hunter [Triple H] took me aside and was like, ‘Look, I don’t see anything special in you….”

On his campaign to become the first NXT champion:

“Three months later, I’m sitting in a room with Hunter and I’m saying, ‘I want that NXT Championship. I wanna be the first one to hold that title. Put it on me and this brand is off and running. If it goes another direction with it, then I don’t know where you’re gonna be in a couple of years.’ And I told him that. I said, ‘I’m the right guy for this. You know that, I know that. Let’s bury this hatchet and let’s make this work.”

Broken Skull Sessions can be watched on the WWE Network on Peacock. (H/T and transcribed by Sportskeeda)