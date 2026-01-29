With Royal Rumble season in full swing, Seth Rollins has been making the media rounds to help promote WWE’s upcoming premium live event.

And along the way, he shared his personal Mount Rushmore of Rumble winners.

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, “The Visionary” was asked to name his top five Royal Rumble winners of all time, offering a mix of historic moments, emotional returns, and legacy-defining victories.

Rollins placed Rey Mysterio’s unforgettable 2006 performance at No. 5, highlighting the underdog run that saw Mysterio outlast the field and later go on to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22.

John Cena’s shocking return from injury and subsequent win at the 2008 Royal Rumble landed in the fourth spot, a moment still remembered for its genuine surprise and crowd reaction.

Coming in at No. 3 was Ric Flair’s iconic 1992 Royal Rumble victory, which also doubled as a WWE Championship win — a performance widely regarded as one of the greatest in the match’s history.

Shawn Michaels’ triumph in 1995 earned the second-place ranking, marking the first time a competitor won the Rumble after entering at No. 1.

Taking the top spot on Rollins’ list was Becky Lynch’s groundbreaking Royal Rumble win in 2019, a victory that helped cement her rise to the top of WWE and reshaped the women’s division.

