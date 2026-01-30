Seth Rollins didn’t mince words when discussing WWE’s latest video game cover star.

In an exclusive interview with Gaming Bible, Rollins was asked about CM Punk being named the cover athlete for WWE 2K26.

The game is scheduled for release on March 13 and will feature the current World Heavyweight Champion front and center, marking Punk’s first appearance on a WWE video game cover since WWE ’13, back when the series was still under THQ’s umbrella.

Given the well-documented history between Rollins and Punk, it’s no surprise that Rollins had plenty to say about the decision.

“I never feel like CM Punk is the right choice to be the representative of anything that has to do with this business and this company,” Rollins said. “But it’s not my decision, it’s not my sandbox, and these aren’t my toys.”

Rollins continued, “I don’t get to make those calls, but it is what it is. If they think they can sell video games with CM Punk on the cover? Go for it.”

As noted, WWE confirmed the news that CM Punk will grace the cover of the standard edition of WWE 2K26 in an announcement at today’s Royal Rumble: Riyadh Kickoff media event in Saudi Arabia.