Seth Rollins has high praise for Chad Gable and his continued growth as a performer.

Gable has experienced an eventful stretch over the past 18 months, first debuting as El Grande Americano in March 2025 before eventually losing the mask earlier this year in a match against the other El Grande Americano.

Since returning to WWE programming as Chad Gable, he has captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship and remains the reigning titleholder.

Gable most recently defended the championship against Dragon Lee on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, with the match receiving plenty of praise from fans afterward.

Rollins joined those praising Gable this week, taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a backstage photo of the Intercontinental Champion.

“Watching Gable grow into one of the best wrestlers on the planet has been an absolute treat,” Rollins wrote.

You can watch Chad Gable continue to grow by joining us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.