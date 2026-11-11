Seth Rollins couldn’t resist taking a shot at LA Knight during a recent interview.

The WWE Superstar appeared alongside his wife, Becky Lynch, as guests on “The Kittle Things,” hosted by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife, Claire Kittle. The episode was released on the show’s official YouTube channel on November 10.

During the conversation, George introduced a game involving comparisons between NFL players and WWE Superstars, leading to an interesting exchange when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was brought up.

Rollins initially offered his assessment of Allen’s standing in the NFL, comparing his journey to that of a rising babyface in professional wrestling.

“I think he’s a babyface,” Rollins said about Josh Allen. “He hasn’t reached the summit yet. That’s the thing is he’s still on the come up.”

Things took an interesting turn when Kittle suggested LA Knight as Allen’s WWE counterpart.

Rather than immediately agreeing or disagreeing with the comparison, Rollins appeared to catch himself before making a potentially controversial remark.

“Ooh. I shouldn’t say that. I shouldn’t say anything,” Rollins responded.

Despite his initial hesitation, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion ultimately couldn’t help himself, delivering a jab at Knight while laughing at his own inability to keep the comment to himself.

“I should just bite my tongue on that one,” Rollins continued. “I was gonna say one of them is talented [laughs]. I said it anyway.”

Make of that what you will.